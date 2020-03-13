|
|
Edward John Seliga Jr.
Edward John Seliga Jr, 83, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Edward was born on April 25, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Edward Sr and Stella Seliga. On May 4, 1957 he married the love of his life, Donna, and began a loving marriage and family. Together they raised five daughters and two sons with love, compassion and forgiveness. A self-made man, Edward worked many jobs from his early teens until he retired after 37 years with Sears. Everything he did was to benefit his family. He had a passion for cars and trucks. He enjoyed the outdoors, photography and polka music. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and friendly spirit; you could go few places without someone knowing him. Edward was preceded in death by his father, mother and his son, Erik. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; his five daughters: Patricia (Gary), Carolyn (Dan), Laura (John), Arlene (Robert), Diane (Leo), and his son Edward III; 7 grandchildren: Robert, Suzanne, Zachery (Jessica), Brent, Joseph, Hannah and Abigail; as well as his many loving aunts, uncles, siblings, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM and a rosary at 7PM @ Messenger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 @10AM at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale. Burial at St. Francis Cemetery, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020