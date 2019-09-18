|
Edward Joseph Scott
Phoenix - Edward Joseph Scott, Phoenix, AZ. Ed left his home on earth to spend eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 12, 2019. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Ed had just celebrated his 90th birthday with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He was loved by anyone who met him. He loved to share his faith and knew no strangers.
Ed was born on August 6, 1929 in Oscoda, MI to Thomas Gordon Scott and Loraine Mae Scott (Single). He had one brother, Dave Scott (Saginaw, MI). Ed was preceded in death by his parents and mother of his seven children, Barbara Jean Scott.
Ed is survived by his seven children: Vicki (Michael), Thomas (Sue), Judy (John), Mary, Kevin, Teresa (Steven) and Patty; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Ed grew up with many animals; attending Michigan State University to pursue his goal to become a veterinarian. His path changed and he earned his degree in chemistry at Central Michigan University commencing his career as a salesman for U.S. Graphite. He did not retire until he was 80 years young, working for a courier company, meeting and talking with people every day. He loved to play and watch sports. He was an avid bowler, tennis and softball player and umpired for many years.
Ed donated his body to Science Care, a whole body donation program. Services will be held in November 2019. Please contact the family for additional information. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Eckstein Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019