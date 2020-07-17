1/1
Edward Karrel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Karrel

Avondale - Ed Karrel, 65, passed away on July 12 2020. He was the husband of Mindy Aptecker, with whom he shared many wonderful years.

He was born in New York, later going on to graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey where he received his degree in both electrical and mechanical engineering. Ed worked many years in television and communications and held the top communications license which he received at a young age.

Ed enjoyed taking things apart just to figure out how they worked as well as working on cars.

Ed loved lending a hand and helping all those he was able. Though he was not a first responder, he was a survivor of 9/11 and although injured spent 3 months after the terrorist attack assisting down there as he was honored to help the country he loved so much.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mindy, as well as his beloved dog, Squidget.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved