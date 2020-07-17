Edward Karrel
Avondale - Ed Karrel, 65, passed away on July 12 2020. He was the husband of Mindy Aptecker, with whom he shared many wonderful years.
He was born in New York, later going on to graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey where he received his degree in both electrical and mechanical engineering. Ed worked many years in television and communications and held the top communications license which he received at a young age.
Ed enjoyed taking things apart just to figure out how they worked as well as working on cars.
Ed loved lending a hand and helping all those he was able. Though he was not a first responder, he was a survivor of 9/11 and although injured spent 3 months after the terrorist attack assisting down there as he was honored to help the country he loved so much.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Mindy, as well as his beloved dog, Squidget.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020.
