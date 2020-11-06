"Ranger Ed" Edward L. Fain
Apache Junction - Edward Lee Fain, "Ranger Ed", 79, passed away peacefully in his home on October 31, 2020. Edward was born at his parents' home on September 26, 1941 in Rural Kentucky, Route #4 to Russell and Buelah Fain.
Ed joined the United States Air Force in 1962 where he served until 1983. While in the Air Force he attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and was stationed in Vietnam, Europe, and the Philippines. He was awarded several medals and ribbons while in the service including the Vietnam service metal with three Bronze stars. He also worked as a civilian contractor in Kuwait and Iraq.
He was married to Joan Beyer for 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Joan and his Parents Russell and Buelah Fain.
He moved to Arizona in 1975 where he resided most of his life. Ed was an avid Harley Davidson owner and rider. He loved to ride his motorcycles and was a lifetime member of the Superstition Harley Davidson HOG Club. His truly happiest moments were when he was riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his brother Phil (Sandy) Fain, two step-children Lisa (Dustin) Dobson and Kirk (Connie) Schend, four step-grandchildren Jonathan Schend, Trey and Jade Dobson, Kerk Schend and niece Shawntel Kolbe. He was a best friend to so many. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation on behalf of Ed Fain and the Superstition Harley Davidson HOG Chapter to the Apache Junction Food Bank during this upcoming holiday season. https://superstitionfoodbank.org/
A private memorial service was held on November 6, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Arizona, where Ed was laid to rest.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who kept Ed in prayer, supported them, and just encouraged them through this difficult time.