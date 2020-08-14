Edward Lawrence Thibeault, Jr.
Ahwatukee - Edward Lawrence Thibeault, Jr., age 76, of Ahwatukee, Arizona, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ after fighting leukemia. Mr. Thibeault was born in Fitchburg, MA, raised and educated in South Weymouth, MA. He graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1963. He then attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated from Fitchburg State College. He had lived in Ahwatukee, AZ for the last 23 years, previously living in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA for 18 years. Mr. Thibeault had taught at the Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School, then spent many years involved in technology at Wang Laboratories, Best Western Hotels and ultimately retired from the Finance Department at John C. Lincoln Hospital.
Ed had lost his beloved wife for 41 years Paula (Rhode) Thibeault twelve years ago. He leaves his daughter Janice L. Burch and her husband Richard of Templeton, CA; his grandchildren Jennifer and Natalie; and his two brothers David Thibeault and Dennis Thibeault both from MA.
A service will take place when travel bans have been lifted. Interment will be at the Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Thibeault's memory may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at 888.557.7177 or Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.