Edward Leon Turner
Chandler - Edward Leon Turner, 90, of Chandler, AZ passed away on July 16, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1929 in Nashville, TN. Edward was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing all over Arizona. He loved trail riding with the Verde Vaqueros of Scottsdale, working in his yard and he was a die-hard Arizona State Sun Devils football fan. Edward was the first recipient of a Walgreen Drug Company college scholarship in pharmacology and in his 28 year career with Walgreens he worked his way up from store clerk in Memphis, TN to Southwest Regional Manager. He then pursued his dream of owning his own drug store and owned and operated Lute's Pharmacy in Scottsdale, AZ, Show Low Drug in Show Low, AZ and Palace Pharmacy in Globe, AZ. He went on to own a Haagen-Dazs franchise and a national Home arrest/Electronic monitoring company. He was active in numerous civic organizations including Scottsdale Rotary Club, ASU Sun Angel Foundation and Hospice Family Care. Edward was especially proud of his military service during the Korean war. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Linda Patti Turner, his mother and father, Margaret Turner Poole and Alexander Turner, four sisters (Frances Wright, Polly Cook, Louise Dyer and Bette Stegall) and one brother (Jack Turner), as well as his former wife Marilyn Moseley Turner, the mother of his four children. He is survived by his children Debbie Turner, Patti Turner, Kim Medd (Turner) and Ed Turner Jr. as well as five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Edward will be held at a later date, please check dignitymemorial.com
for updates of a committal service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Arizona chapter of Parkinson Disease Association at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/arizona/ways-to-give-az/donate/