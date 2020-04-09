|
|
Edward Lewis, Jr.
Scottsdale - A long-time Scottsdale resident, Ed Lewis passed on April 3, 2020, at age 88. Ed is survived by daughter Fran, sons Sid and Dan, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He and his loving wife, Ella Mae, were married for 58 years, until her passing in 2013. Ed was born October 25, 1931 in New Brunswick, NJ and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1949. He retired as a Master Sergeant and then worked for Ramada Inns for 18 years. You may have met this gregarious man walking the PV Mall with friends. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020