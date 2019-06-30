Services
1130 S. Horne
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 833-1716
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Royal Palm Ward
8710 N. 3rd Av.
Phoenix, AZ
1949 - 2019
Prescott - Edward Louis Mason 69, of Prescott AZ, passed away on June 7, 2019. Ed was born on September 25, 1949 in E. St. Louis, Illinois to James Mason Sr. and Vera A. Mason.

Ed spent 35 years of his life in the trucking industry as an owner operator. After his retirement in 2016, he and his wife moved from Phoenix, AZ to Prescott, AZ where he spent most of his time creating beautiful one-of-a-kind art pieces made from cactus and other natural earth products.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James Mason, Sr. and Vera Mason.

Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roxanna Mason, his brother James Mason and James wife Jacque Mason.

Ed was an organ donor and asked to be cremated. The cremains will be interred in a private family event in October, 2019.

A celebration of life event will also take place on October 11, 2019. Time will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the LDS Royal Palm Ward, 8710 N. 3rd Av., Phoenix, AZ.

My heart beats because of you. My life is YOU. Rest in peace my beloved soulmate.
