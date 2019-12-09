Services
Scottsdale - Edward "Fast Eddie" Lutz, 68, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Ed was born on June 12, 1951 in Jersey City, NJ to Elwood and Esther. Ed is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Judy. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Nathan) and Rachel (Jason) and his son, Aaron as well as his three grandsons, Dallen, Grayson, and Kaleb. Ed was the proud owner of Fast Eddie's Painting for over 30 years. He loved playing golf and spending time with his family and countless friends. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
