|
|
Edward M Bunker
Phoenix - Born April 29, 1931 - Entered into Eternal rest March 27, 2019
Edward Bunker was born in Bakersfield, California, to Earle and Beatrice Sowle. He was later adopted by George and Edith Bunker. He grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and worked as a lineman for the Bell System after graduating high school. He served in the Iowa National Guard and also active duty in the US Army. He served in Taiwan, during the Korean War, and went to DeVry in Chicago, upon returning from his service in Taiwan. Upon graduating from DeVry, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to work for General Electric and then later Honeywell.
After moving to Phoenix, he met and married Nancy and had 1 daughter and adopted another daughter and had 45 years of marriage. As a couple, they had mentored many children over the years through Valley Big Brothers and Big Sisters. They were involved at Open Door Fellowship, where the friendship and love of many influenced Edward's walk with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His wife, Nancy, preceded his leaving Earth on October 30, 2006. He led a home group Bible study for a few years in his home.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn and Sharolyn, as well as 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends and extended family. He was a kind man, with a big heart, who loved and served our God. He is loved and will be missed by many and has been met by many friends and family, including his wife, upon his entrance into his Eternal home.
A celebration of life will be held at Open Door Fellowship, 8301 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021, on Saturday, April 27th at 1 PM. Flowers will need to be delivered Thursday or Saturday morning.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019