Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
3424 N 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
3424 N 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
3424 N 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Edward Michael Pedraza


1958 - 2020
Edward Michael Pedraza Obituary
Edward Michael Pedraza, Sr. "Big Mike", born May 9, 1958, entered into rest February 14, 2020. Beloved husband, father, brother and Tata. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward C. and Nancy R. Pedraza. Mike is survived by his wife, Cecilia, his 6 children, 13 grandchildren, 1 brother, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. His spirit and legacy will live on through his family. Mike will truly be missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 7:00 P.M. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 3424 N 18th Avenue, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
