Edward Miller
Payson - Edward Miller passed away peacefully, at age 77, on February 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 15, 1941 he would move to Arizona with his family a decade later. Ed was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and wonderful friend to so many. He was a loving family man who was kind, goofy, and had the funniest belly laugh. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 58 years, daughters Kelly Bittner (Mark), Kristy and son Steve (CJ). Grandchildren Matthew, Meghan and Katie Bittner, Zach Miller (Kaitie), Kelly Crow (Johnny), and Cassie Miller. Great-granddaughters, Natalie Miller and Lilly Crow. And brother David Miller (Mary). Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a master craftsman and woodworker. He prided himself on the three homes he built for his family over the years. Ed retired from Sundt Construction Inc. after a 30 year career in 2006. He was the winner of the ASA Single Award for Commercial Construction in 1988 and the Superintendent of the Year Award from Sundt Construction Inc. in 2003. Ed will be missed by a large group of friends who knew him in the mountain community of Strawberry/Pine, Arizona, as well as friends in the Phoenix area. Donations can be made in his name to the . A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in the Strawberry/Pine community area.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019