Edward Poorman
1933 - 2020
Edward Poorman

Sun City - Edward Eugene Poorman of Sun City, AZ was born December 31st, 1933 in Canton, Ohio and passed away October 6th, 2020 from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou of 55 years, twin brother Glenn Poorman (Bee), and Don Poorman (Pat), daughters, Valerie Hamilton (Dennis), Pam McLaren (Bryan) and Pennie Weise (Michael), Four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evabelle, and his son David Poorman. Ed was a graduate of ASU and proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired after 37 years of service from Valley National Bank as an AVP. He was active in his community and served 14 years as an advisor in Jr. Achievement, Officer of Arizona State Horseman's Association, member of the Lutheran Church, Veterans Assoc., and Elks Club. He enjoyed 40 years as one of the founding and influential members of the Arizona Saddle Club, serving as President, and Treasurer as well as competitive horsemanship for many years. Ed was an avid sports enthusiast and dedicated football fan. Throughout his many achievements in life, he cherished his wonderful wife, family, and friends. We mourn the loss of a great man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, horseman and devoted sports fan. Join us in a celebration of his life on Sunday, October 18th at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Open visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with services from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
