Edward T. Koziol
Edward T. Koziol

Scottsdale - Edward Koziol passed away June 16, 2020. He was born in 1929 to the late Thomas and Katherine (Paprocki) Koziol in Chicago, Illinois. Ed is survived by Rita, his wife of 66 years. Ed graduated from the University of Illinois School of Pharmacy in 1954. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956. He had a long career as a pharmacist including ownership of Koziol Pharmacy in Chicago. Ed enjoyed following Chicago sports especially the Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks. In 1976 he and his family relocated to Arizona. He continued working as a pharmacist until his retirement in 1997. In addition to his wife, Rita, Ed is survived by his five children: Kathy (Scott) Stanton, Jane (Ed) McLain, Mimi (Joe) MacFarlane, Pete and Clare (Randy) Fein, 8 grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Ed was preceded in death by his sisters Emily Sadowski Pencak, Pearl Schultz, and Helen Kotlarz. Mass was held on June 20, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Burial was private.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
