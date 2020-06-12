Edward Thomas Donahue



Edward Thomas Donahue passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Litchfield Park, Arizona. He was born on August 9, 1929 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie Duane Donahue. They have eight children, twenty-one grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Eugene Donahue of Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his youngest son David and brother James.



Ed received degrees from Penn State and Harvard Business School. Following Penn State, he was an Air Force Intelligence officer during the Korean War. He started his career working for two professors from Harvard and MIT who had developed a unique airplane called the Helio Courier. Ed obtained his pilot's license and became their first salesperson.



Ed worked for several national companies in executive positions including Clark Equipment in Michigan, Challenge Cook in California, and Cummins Engine Company in Seattle and Alaska. He founded Power Motive Inc. in Denver, Colorado, Cummins XL in Wyoming and Montana, and Southwest Peterbilt in Phoenix and New Mexico. He was elected President of the American Truck Dealers Association. He was a member of Rotary Club in Denver and the Serra Club in Phoenix.



He will be inurned at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetary in Avondale, AZ. There will be a private service with immediate family at a later date.









