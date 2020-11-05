Edwin O. BrownScottsdale - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Edwin O Brown (Ed) loving husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 77.Ed was born on May 29, 1943 in Bisbee, AZ (a 4th generation Arizonan) to Charlotte Walker and E.O. Brown. He grew up in Scottsdale where he graduated from Scottsdale High School (Go Beavers) earning awards in football and track. This is where he also met his first wife Stephany Hancock and they shared 2 daughters. In 1963 Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his first assignment in Korea, he met and married Carol Nichols in 1967 and they shared 3 children. After her death, he reconnected with his first love from high school, Victoria Zoeller. They were married in 2003 and shared 17 years of travel, hobbies and love that gave him much happiness in the final chapter of his life.Ed, volunteered for Special Forces in 1964 and was trained as a medic. His first assignment was with the 1st Special Forces Group in Okinawa Japan. In 1969 he joined the 5th Special Forces Group in the Republic of Vietnam. As a Chase Medic, for a classified unit, he risked his life in many missions to help rescue and save lives of soldiers. In 1970 he joined the HALO team with the 10th Special Forces Group. In 1973, with his vast experience as a Special Forces medic, he was accepted into the newly created Physician Assistant program. After graduation, he became head PA at numerous military installations including, Fort Carson, Fort Polk and West Point. *After a distinguished twenty-year career in the Army, Ed retired in 1983 and started his second career with Phelps Dodge in Morenci, AZ. He ran the medical clinic where he was known as Doc Brown for the next 20 years, (interrupted briefly in 1991 when he was recalled by the Military for Operation Desert Storm and served in Ft Meade Maryland). In 2004 he retired from medicine and moved back to the Phoenix area.During his retirement years, he and Vicky enjoyed their summers in Heber-Overgaard with many new friends. They also became members of the Model A Restorers Club and traveled throughout the country in their Old Model A's. Along with all of the above, he found peace in his bible study group, was a 32nd degree Mason, loved discovering his roots through genealogy, took up embroidery and just generally had fun.Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Debbie. He is survived by his wife Vicky his children Kimberly (Jim) McCall, Margaret (Zig) Bircz, Katherine (Roger) Hess, Edwin Owen Brown and Kellie (Jason) Ray, step children Susan Aroz and Timothy Russell. 17 grandchildren (4 of whom followed his footsteps into the military), 4 great grandchildren and his best friend Charlee. His quick wit, humor and easy demeanor will be missed by not only his family, but his large circle of friends. Ed did not want a service and his family will respect that. In lieu of flowers, in his memory, be kind to each other.Ed was awarded many awards and decorations during his military career, including: *Soldiers Medal, Bronze Star W/"V" OLC, Air Medal W/"V"z3 OLC, Meritorious Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, PUC/ W/OLC, MUC, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry W/Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Vietnam Service W/4 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Medical Badge, Flight Surgeon Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Master HALO Badge, Vietnam Parachute Badge, Army Service Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medical (3rd Award), NDSM W/OLC, Expert Rifle Badge.