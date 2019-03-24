|
|
Edwin (Pete) Preest
Phoenix - Edwin (Pete) Preest, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend, passed on March 12th after a long illness. Pete had a gift for education and spent many years at Sunnyslope and Glendale High Schools teaching science with a following of students to this day. Those who knew Pete will recall his joyful outlook on life and love of people, sports, fishing and cycling. Pete was a proud Ohio State graduate and a faithful Buckeye. He leaves wife Sandy, children Jenny and Chris, grandchildren Connor, Trinity, Blake, Kingston and Cashton, sisters Kay and Jill and countless friends and family. He touched so many hearts with his smile and he will be missed.
Memorial service: Saturday April 13th, 1:00 to 3:00PM, Shadow Rock UCC in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Desert Mission Adult Day Health Care, 303 East Eva Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019