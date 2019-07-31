Resources
Eileen and Anthony Miele

Eileen E. Miele & Anthony E. Miele

11/20/40 - 7/30/18 & 3/9/40 - 5/12/19

In loving memory of these beloved parents gone too soon. I guess God needed more angels, so he decided to take mine. I can't believe mom has been gone a year with dad passing less than a year later on Mother's Day so that they could together again where they belong. They will forever be missed and loved, until we meet again.

We thought of you today.

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday.

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence.

We often speak your name.

Now all we have memories.

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake.

With which we'll never part.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our hearts.

If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.

Your loving daughter and son-in-law

Lori and Buck
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
