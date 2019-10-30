|
|
Eileen Donovan Weller
Escondido, CA - Eileen Donovan Weller, age 96, passed away quietly in her sleep on July 21, 2019 in Escondido, California.
She is survived by her children, Robert Devere Weller and Richard Aubrey Weller, her stepson William James Weller, her sister Norma Louise Donovan DeAmbra, brother William Edward Donovan, grandchildren Daniel Louis Weller, Charles Thomas Weller and Christopher John Weller, and great-grandchild Sofia Thessalia Weller.
Eileen was born on August 11, 1922 in Oswego, New York to Blanche Dubois and Edward Donovan. She worked as a secretary at Fort Ontario in Oswego during World War II, as well as Fort Dix, New Jersey. She later worked at the Army Rehabilitation Center in Lake Placid, New York. Eileen married William H. Weller on April 24, 1950, and remained married to him until his passing on February 22, 1992.
She worked as a court clerk for many years, both for Judge Richard Donovan in Oswego, New York and Judge Marilyn Ann Riddell in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a long time member of the PEO, an avid bridge player, and loved both music and animals, especially cats. Eileen spent many happy years in retirement, both in Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California, and will be missed by all her family and friends. A graveside service will be held in Alexandra Bay, New York on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cryil's Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019