Eileen J. (nee Leander) Cook
Sun City West - Eileen J. Cook (nee Leander) passed away in Sun City West, Arizona, on April 14, 2020. Eileen was born on June 20, 1935, to parents Gustave and Hansine Leander, in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Nash Grammar and Austin High Schools in Chicago, and Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin. In 1961, Eileen married William ("Bill") P. Cook, and they had three children: Daniel, Jennifer and Joanne. The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1969.
When the children were young, Eileen volunteered at their elementary school, serving many years as a "room mother." She also helped out with the girls' Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She was an amazing cook, creating delicious home-cooked meals every day of the week. She was also a great seamstress, sewing much of the family clothing and household needs, while still finding time to create outfits for her daughters' Barbie dolls. As the children grew older, she began work at Goldwater's Department Store, from where she eventually retired.
Eileen was an avid golfer, Bridge and Poker player. She was also a die-hard Cubs fan. In retirement, Eileen and Bill often spent their summers up north, where they would most likely be found either on the golf course or in the casinos.
Besides her family, Eileen's biggest passion was her church, Bethany Lutheran Church in Scottsdale. She devoted numerous hours of service to the church, and rarely missed a church service.
Eileen was preceded in death by husband, Bill, and her brother, Jerry Leander. She is survived by her three children; her sister, Karen Puckett (Edward); her brother, Thomas Leander of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 4300 N. 82nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020