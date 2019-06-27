|
Eileen Knudsen Mackey
- - Eileen Mackey returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on June 23, 2019 after a valiant, very long battle with an aggressive cancer. She was at home, surrounded by her family whom she dearly loved. She was known as a mother to many. She gave birth to ten children and adopted nine more not to mention the countless relatives and friends with whom she always shared unconditional love and thoughtful wisdom. She was born to Hyrum and Maggie Knudsen June 3, 1952 and graduated from Glendale High School. She lived most of her life in Arizona where she made many lifelong friendships and always shared her smile and beautiful voice. Eileen is survived by her husband, James B. Mackey and their children James,Jr., Adam, Samuel and Rebecca and by her Sexton children: Stacy, Ryan, Brandon, Jill, Trevor and Valerie; her Mackey children by adoption Morgan, Amanda, Vernon, Joseph, Orrin, Jacob, Julia, Shirley and David.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints on 2939 W. Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ. For a complete obituary go to: https://obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/eileen-mackey/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 27, 2019