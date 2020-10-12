Eileen Lois Hahn



Eileen Lois Hahn passed away at her home on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at the age of 101 years, five months and one day. The youngest of five children of Frederick Jacob Vogler and Marie Emma LeBuda, Eileen was born May 7, 1919 in Toledo, Ohio. Eileen was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, and taught Sunday School classes there. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 1942 and worked briefly at IBM in Chicago until landing a job as assistant meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Bureau. She spent about 8 months with the Weather Bureau in Willmar, Minnesota, and was then transferred back to Toledo, where she remained until being transferred to the little desert town of Las Vegas in 1945. It was there she met her husband-to-be, Daryl Hahn at the Weather Bureau at Nellis AFB. They were married in November, 1946. In 1948 she left her work to begin raising a family. In the late 1950s and early 1960s Eileen was a leader for the Bluebirds and Camp Fire Girls. In 1967 Daryl Hahn was transferred to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, Arizona and Eileen and Daryl moved to Tempe, where she remained for the rest of her life. Eileen was one of the original founders of King of Glory Lutheran Church in Tempe, a longtime member of NARFE and also spent a number of years recording and sending records from her personal weather station to Maricopa County Flood Control.



Eileen enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cross-stitch, Sudoku puzzles, ice cream, watching golf, decorating her home and traveling with her husband Daryl around the U.S.



She is preceded in death by her three brothers, Fred, Dick and Bob, and a sister, Elizabeth, who died in infancy, her husband Daryl and one grandchild, Emily Roberts of San Jose.



Eileen is survived by three children, Marcia Kellerman and Laura Gramp, both of Tempe, and Paul Hahn of Mesa. Four grandchildren survive, Jennifer, David, Eddie and Jimmy, and three great-grandchildren, Owyn, Joel and Arlo.



She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and positive attitude, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



A small service will be held sometime in the winter.









