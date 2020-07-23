1/1
Eisuke "Jim" Shiota
1942 - 2020
Eisuke "Jim" Shiota

Jim Shiota, age 78, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Sun City West, Arizona. He was born in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 1942.

Jim and his family were interned at Heart Mountain and Tule Lake relocation camps for three years during WWII. He grew up in Anaheim, California and played football for Anaheim High School. After graduating, he joined the Air Force to "see the world" and ended up stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona. He married his wife Joyce in 1964 and they were happily married for 56 years.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and gambling at the casinos, as well as fishing with his sister-in-law Denise Fuse and brother-in-law Roy Fuse. Most of all, he loved watching his grandkids play sports. Family was everything to him, and he loved spending time with them.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Minoru and Hatsue Shiota, brother-in-law Gran Yoshina, and granddaughter Emily Quan. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughters Debi Merriott (HB Stout) and Sandi Quan (Eric), grandchildren Madison and Trevor, and sisters Sets Yoshina (nephew Garrett and niece Briana) and Ruth Shiota. A private burial will be held.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
