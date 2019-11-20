|
|
El Voyne Duckett
Mesa - El Voyne Duckett of Mesa passed away on November 12, 2019 of diabetes and dementia complications.
El Voyne is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leslie Dorwin Duckett; brothers John Johnson, Clifford Johnson, sister Veta Ford and parents John Moman and Josephine Johnson. Surviving family members are daughter and son-in law Valinda and Jeff Miller; Granddaughters Deanna Potter (husband Chris Potter), Renae Schoenborn (husband Garrett Schoenborn); great-grandchildren Tyler and Jackson Potter and Ava Schoenborn; Sister Billie Scoggin; numerous nieces and nephews and family friends Roger, Judy, Bob and Jason Carter; Bill, Colleen and Mike Smith; Howard and Sharon McClure and Vynoma Brown.
In her life El Voyne was first a devoted Wife and Mother. As an active member in the Southern Baptist Church, El Voyne served in several capacities and was open with sharing her faith with all she met. When her Daughter married, El Voyne learned how to drive Dorwin's semi-truck and accompanied him on his trucking job and shared driving and delivery responsibilities.
In retirement, El Voyne and Dorwin and their dog Cinnamon traveled the country in their RV. When staying in a location for several months, they made close friends and continued with their church work. They always made time to come home to Arizona to spend holidays and special events with their daughter and granddaughters.
Known as "Ma" to her Grandchildren, Aunt Bombie, and Miss Ellie she'll be remembered for making "flapjacks" in her RV, her laugh, playing dominos and going on countless adventures. We're all looking forward to being together again.
A Memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Brown Rd Southern Baptist Church, 4801 E. Brown Rd., in Mesa, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Valley, 2020 E. Woodside Ct., Gilbert, Arizona 85297, in El Voyne's honor.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019