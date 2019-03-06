Elaine Blake



Phoenix - Elaine Roberta Foley was born in 1924 in Superior, Wisconsin. She died in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2, 2019, at the age of 94. Daughter of Thomas W. Foley, who served as District Attorney of Douglas County, Wisconsin, Elaine, spent her entire youth in Superior, Wisconsin, raised by her father Thomas, her stepmother Helen Stewart Foley, and her paternal grandmother Sarah Leahy. Elaine was 18 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Elaine enlisted in the Navy and served as a Navy Wave as soon as she became eligible at age 20. She served in a clerical capacity mostly out of Pensacola, Florida. She was honorably discharged on May 15, 1946. For a number of years thereafter, Elaine worked for the Veteran's Administration. The early 1950s found Elaine in Phoenix, Arizona, living in the Thunderbird Lodge, enjoying peace and prosperity in postwar Arizona. During this time, Elaine met many lifelong friends at the Thunderbird Lodge, as well as her husband to be Reed W. Blake. Elaine and Reed married in February of 1954, and had three sons, Tom, Randy, and Chuck. When Elaine's children were young, she shepherded the children and managed the home. When her children entered high school, Elaine worked part-time in real estate and was active in the Phoenix chapter of the League of Women's Voters, serving one year as president. Elaine was a lifelong catholic, attending parishes at Christ the King in Superior, Wisconsin, and Most Holy Trinity and St. Francis in Phoenix. Elaine's focus was on her family and children. Her three boys became Eagle Scouts, graduates of Brophy College Preparatory High School, and productive members of society. Elaine and Reed had been married 52 years when Reed died in 2006. In recent years, Elaine has been residing at Avista Senior Living in North Phoenix. Elaine was predeceased by husband Reed, parents, sister Jean Foley (Eugene) McGillis of Superior, Wisconsin, and Brother Tom (Joan) Foley of Portage, Wisconsin. Elaine is survived by her children Tom (Vicki) Blake of Grand Junction, Colorado, Randy Blake of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Chuck Blake, M.D., of Tucson, Arizona. Elaine is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5great-grandchilden. Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019, at 10am, Brophy Chapel 4701 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019