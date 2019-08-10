|
|
Elaine C. Nall
Scottsdale - Elaine C. Nall, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend was called home by her Lord on August 02, 2019.
Elaine was a strong woman of Faith, confident in her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was known for her intelligence, wit, focus, love of family and friends, and commitment. She adored dressing for Church, and especially delighted in coordinating her outfits with those of her cherished husband, Truman. For friends and family fortunate enough to receive a Nall Family Christmas Card or note of any kind during the year, she was a gifted and thoughtful writer, who filled each and every card with a hand-written, personalized note. She was a perfectionist, and her pies with their pastry rosettes, and her butterhorn rolls, were legendary for both their taste and beauty. An outstanding cook who loved feeding her family and friends, it was a highlight of her life when one of the family favorite recipes was published and her photo was on the cover of the cookbook. Her focus and attention to detail was a very important way for Elaine to express her love and care.
Her love and commitment to Truman and her family was readily apparent to all who knew her. She was a wonderful and much loved wife and mother.
Elaine was born on December 17, 1928, on a farm in Central Texas. One of five children, and the only female, Elaine was raised primarily in Abilene, Texas, where she graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a degree in elementary education. While at Hardin Simmons, she met the Missourian love of her life, Truman Nall, while attending Church together. Truman was just completing Officer Training in the Air Force to become a 2nd Lieutenant. They were married on June 20, 1953. Following Truman's military service and the conclusion of the Korean Conflict, they lived in Abilene, and then Houston, Texas. While living in Abilene, their son was born, and later when they moved to Houston (Bellaire), their daughter Vinita Nall Johnson was born. They moved to Phoenix in 1959.
Elaine later obtained her Master's in Education, and was an elementary school teacher in the Scottsdale School District for many years. She was an extraordinary teacher, and loved her work, her fellow teachers, and her students. She uniquely made certain that each and every child actually experienced their own success at achieving perfection; regardless of their early skill level. Retiring from teaching the 1st Grade at Pima Elementary School in 1994, Elaine's greatest joy was being able to spend more time with Truman, her family, and friends. Elaine and Truman became very involved in Seniors Groups through their Church. From her years of teaching, close friendships with other retired teachers resulted in routine get-togethers, for which Truman was well known for attending with her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Truman Nall; her son (daughter-in-law and grandson); her daughter Vinita Nall Johnson; as well as her brother Dwain Carlisle of Abilene, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
We will all miss her beyond words, but know that she is at peace, and with her Lord and Savior.
The family wishes to express gratitude to The Gardens of Scottsdale, and to Hospice of the Valley, for the respectful and loving care they provided. The Medical, Nursing and Support Staff at The Gardens were wonderful and caring, and we are so grateful to them for the months they provided loving care to our beloved Elaine (Mommy).
Following a private burial service, a Memorial Service honoring Elaine will be held on September 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at Arizona Community Church, 9325 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona, 85284. There will be a reception at the Church immediately following the Service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 10, 2019