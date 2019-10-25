Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3801 E. Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church,
3801 E. Greenway Road,
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3801 E. Greenway Road,
Phoenix, AZ
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Hansen Mortuary
6500 E. Bell Rd,
Scottsdale, AZ
Elaine D. Contreras


1963 - 2019
Elaine D. Contreras Obituary
Elaine Davila Contreras, 56, originally from Fremont, California, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born on April 18,1963 to Antonio and Mary Davila. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Davila and sister Gloria. She is survived by husband of 36 years Alberto Contreras, children, Adriana (Chris), Beto (Shayna), Erika (Jose), Angel (Camille), Alex, eleven grandchildren Dylan, Cristiano, Cruz, Camila, Sofia, Juliana, Nico, Luna, Mateo, Mena and Liliana, her siblings Patricia, Cindy and Tony and father Antonio. Elaine was a devout catholic and ovarian cancer fighter. In her earlier years she enjoyed dancing and listening to mariachi. In recent times, she loved her morning routine of watching the news, having her cup of coffee with her favorite bear claw pastry, and doing her morning round of phone calls to her best friend and kids. As the matriarch of the Contreras family she will be deeply missed, but all who met her can confidently say she loved her family with her whole heart and was a light in everyone's life. She was strong, independent and fierce in all that she did. Her viewing will be at 5:00 pm Monday, October 28th with a rosary shortly following at 6:00P.M. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3801 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 11:30 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with burial service to follow at Hansen Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
