Elaine Faye Mixey passed peacefully from this world to join her husband and Savior on June 10, 2019. A beloved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her siblings Deborah and Jud, her children Valerie, Tom and Brad, her six "Mixey sons," and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine Faye was the first child born to Gerald and Lula Howard on March 26, 1938. She spent her childhood in Bangor, Maine, and attended college at Elim Bible Institute in Rochester, New York. Before attending Elim, Elaine traveled the Eastern Seaboard with Lula holding Vacation Bible Schools as a pianist and teacher. She met her first husband Paul Smith at Elim, whom she married in 1958 and with whom she shares three children. In 1973 they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she later wed John Henry (Jack) Mixey in 1979. Elaine and Jack were devoted Christians who attended church together and performed in a gospel quartet for many years. Elaine also worked at Montgomery Wards for over 25 years, played piano at church and at home, and enjoyed traveling to Maine and Disneyland. They were loving and doting grandparents to their many shared grandchildren, and lived together until Jack passed away in 2011.
There will be a memorial service held at Elaine's church, Life Community (717 W Ray Rd in Gilbert) on June 20th at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019