|
|
Elaine Lila Huff
- - Elaine Lila Huff, 80, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born on July 29, 1939, in Phoenix, Arizona to Donald and Genevieve Ricks, she was the youngest of two beloved daughters. She was married in 1959 to Melvin Waldrip, then re-married to Bob Huff in 1981. What she enjoyed most was time well spent with family. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, and cousins were all very dear to her heart. Watching the Arizona Diamondbacks was her favorite pastime. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, card games, board games, gardening, enjoying the outdoors, bowling, and sports in general. She was an outstanding fast-pitch softball pitcher in her younger years. She was an amazing athlete and excelled at everything she did. She coached Little League baseball, was involved in the school PTA and the neighborhood in general. As a postal carrier she was most always first out the door, first done with her route, and always chipped in to help the other workers finish their route. With her husband Bob, they achieved their lifelong dream of building a beautiful cabin from the ground up in Duck Creek, Utah. From clearing the land to actual construction, Elaine and Bob did it all from scratch with the help of family and friends. Most of all she was a very loving and sweet woman who was adored by everyone she met. Hardworking, fiercely loyal, and honest to the core. She would do anything for family and could always be counted on in every way. Elaine was an all-around beautiful person in every sense. She will be missed dearly.
Elaine is survived by her children Rick, Rob, and Sheila, grandchildren Tony, Tiffany, Jason, Kristopher, Giuliana, Alyssa, Jonathan, Eric, Kayleigh, and Brenna, great-grandchildren Cody, Jacob, Decklan, and Gia, sister Donna, and a great extended family. The love of her life Bob passed away in 2011, as did her son Russ in 2014.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at 1 PM, at the Ventana Lakes Yacht Club, 20015 N. 108th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85373.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019