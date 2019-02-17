|
Elaine Lillian (Jacobs) Mriss
Phoenix - Elaine Lillian (Jacobs) Mriss, 75, passed away on February 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Al and Lillian Jacobs on January 17, 1944. Elaine grew up in Worcester until the family which now included a younger sister, Joan, moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1956. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and attended Phoenix College. She married Michael Mriss in 1965 and they were married for 53 years. They had two sons and her early years as a mother were spent as room mom and school volunteer. Eventually, this led to Elaine working in the Creighton School District for 20 years.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Michael Mriss, her sons, Scott and Kevin Mriss, three granddaughters Jessica, Kayleigh and Hannah Mriss as well as her sister Joan (Sam) Hurt and her nieces. She was predeceased by her parents. Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends alike, a huge football fan and generous to a fault. She will be dearly missed.
Services and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019