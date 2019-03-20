Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
For more information about
Elaine Ostrowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. Ostrowski


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine M. Ostrowski Obituary
Elaine M. Ostrowski

Mesa - Ostrowski, Elaine M., 86, of Mesa, AZ, entered into rest on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry M. Ostrowski; dear mother of Deborah (John) McCarthy, Daniel (Linda) Ostrowski and Judith Ostrowski (Karl Szcypta); grandma to Aidan, Molly, Late Ian, Late Kyle, Christine and Lisa; dear great grandma of Anastasja Lopez, Logan McCarthy, Julian Barrera, Madalynn, Alexander and Zane Valenzuela; sister of Paul (Kathy) Groh. Our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Contributions to are appreciated. Visitation 12:00 PM, Wed. March 27, 2019 at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206, where memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM. www.mariposagardens.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now