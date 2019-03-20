|
Elaine M. Ostrowski
Mesa - Ostrowski, Elaine M., 86, of Mesa, AZ, entered into rest on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry M. Ostrowski; dear mother of Deborah (John) McCarthy, Daniel (Linda) Ostrowski and Judith Ostrowski (Karl Szcypta); grandma to Aidan, Molly, Late Ian, Late Kyle, Christine and Lisa; dear great grandma of Anastasja Lopez, Logan McCarthy, Julian Barrera, Madalynn, Alexander and Zane Valenzuela; sister of Paul (Kathy) Groh. Our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Contributions to are appreciated. Visitation 12:00 PM, Wed. March 27, 2019 at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206, where memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM. www.mariposagardens.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019