|
|
Elaine Marie Sallis
Phoenix - Elaine Marie Sallis, 79, of Phoenix, passed away comfortably with her family by her side on February 9th, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ.
Elaine was born August 1st, 1940 to Joseph and Irene Leonard of Solon, Iowa where she attended Solon High School. Later,
Elaine lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before moving to Phoenix Arizona in 1984 where she was a successful business owner and remained for the rest of her life.
Elaine was a classy, vivacious, independent woman who loved music, dancing, basketball, politics, history, travel, and most of all being with her family.
She is survived by her four children: Victoria Ann Sallis of Phoenix, Teresa Turner of Charleston,S.C., Tim Randall & [Barbara] of Winterville,GA, Shelly Hull & [Michael] of Iowa City, six grandchildren; Royce Woolridge of Phoenix. Taryn Turner of Houston Texas & (Trent), Lisa Turner of Austin,TX, Austin Hull of Reno, NV, Maddison Hull of Iowa City, IA, and Nick Jones of Cedar Rapids, IA, and great grandson, Jaiden Lawrence of Austin,TX. Elaine is survived by her brothers; Jim Leonard & [Barbara] of Cedar Rapids, Larry Leonard & [Mary] of Overland Park, KS and Dennis Leonard & [Barbara] of Belleville,TX., as well as her constant loving companion, her Doggy LeeLee.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Irene Leonard of Solon and daughter In-law, Nancy Leonard. The family wishes to thank the care team and friends who've supported Elaine through this difficult journey.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Elaine at Best Funeral Services, March 15th, Sunday at 2:00 pm at 501 East Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. 85021. Reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020