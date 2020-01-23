|
|
Elaine Marie Zabawski Bauer
Phoenix - 92, of Phoenix, AZ passed on November 30, 2019. Elaine was born in 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Walerian & Walerja (Rzadkowolski) Zabawski. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Monroe, MI. Elaine married Douglas Bauer in 1949 in Detroit and they moved their young family to Phoenix, AZ in 1960. Elaine had a long career as a receptionist, including 17 years at Carnation Company in Phoenix and another long tenure at the Foundation for Senior Living. She had the quintessentially pleasant phone voice and demeanor that made her a valuable asset to her employers. The true pride and joy of Elaine's life was her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Douglas. She is survived by her three children, Bruce Bauer (Ann, deceased) of San Diego, CA, Cindy Bryant (Steve) of Phoenix, AZ and Joyce Curtis (Dustin), also of Phoenix, AZ, her grandchildren Christopher Bauer (Shayne), Devon Bauer, Drew Bryant (Amy), Terese Bryant, Christine Stoffle (Ronnie), Betsy Duge (Travis) and Julie Curtis, and her great-grandchildren, Jordan Bauer, Ellie Bryant, Dean Bryant, Amber Trumbel, Stephen Trumbel, Trey Stoffle, Delaney Duge and Keegan Duge. There were also numerous nieces and nephews who considered Cioci Elaine a second mother after her two older sisters had passed away. A Mass will be held in Elaine's honor at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St Ignatius Chapel, in Phoenix on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Curtis residence.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020