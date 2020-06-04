Elaine R. Sanders



Elaine R. Sanders, age 82, of 6451 W. Bell Road, Glendale, Arizona, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley.



Elaine was born on April 15, 1938 in Butler, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Alfred and Emily Carpenter Rudy. On October 30, 1954, she married John Sanders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They had five children.



Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John, Jr. and Denise Serkowski-Sanders, Wisconsin, and four daughters and four sons-in-law: Debbie and Steve Mergy, Virginia; Wendy and Darrell Anderson, Arizona; Kim and Mark Korleski, Wisconsin and Michelle and Glenn Siegman, Arizona. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Judy Gutbrod, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, as well as her very special friend, Chuck Carlise.



The family will have a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in memory of Elaine to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.



Elaine was a mother and lover of life. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Elks Club and dancing with Chuck. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Elaine will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but as she expressed in one of her last days of life, she wanted to be with our Dad again, and she is. We love you Mom.









