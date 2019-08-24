|
|
Elaine Skousen
Coolidge - Elaine Skousen, 87, of Coolidge died peacefully on August 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Helen Elaine Kent was born on May 9, 1932 in St. George, Utah to Ted and Ada Kent. Ted was one of the few married men that worked with the CCC program during the Great Depression. As a result, the family moved from town to town and eventually ended up in Coolidge. After graduating from Coolidge High School, Elaine married Bobby Skousen on June 14, 1951 and raised four children on their farm outside of Coolidge.
Besides being a farm wife and mother, Elaine was active in many organizations including PEO, Coolidge Garden Club and Monday Nighters. Working with The Spirit of Joy United Methodist Church was one of her greatest devotions. Weekly flower arranging, choir, bible study and visiting the elderly were her passions. Elaine was blessed with a beautiful voice that she shared with the community. Reading mystery novels and swapping books with friends was a favorite pastime. She loved flowers, rock hunting and nature and she passed her knowledge down to her children and grandchildren. Her innate wisdom of life, her laughter and humor were her trademarks.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Lorinda Reinhold(Ryan), Vicky Shaw(Steve) and Terri Murdock (Kenny), as well as her brother, Joe Kent (Marilyn). She delighted in being a grandmother and great grandmother. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at The Spirit of Joy United Methodist Church, 392 W. Roosevelt Avenue in Coolidge, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to The Spirit of Joy United Methodist Church.
Heritage Coolidge Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 24, 2019