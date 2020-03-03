|
|
Elaine T. Eden
Phoenix - Wonderful Teacher, Beloved Sister, Aunt and Friend
Elaine T. Eden, born 12/11/1941, native Phoenician.
Graduate of the University of Dayton, and Arizona State University.
Passed away in Denver, Colorado on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She is survived by sisters, Mary, Rita, and Cathy, brothers, Bill (Cathy) and Joe. Nieces, Brenda (Frisco), Ashley, and Megan (Blake). Nephews, Kevin, and Joe (Natalie).
In Elaine's support group are 15 grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Elaine was a long time teacher and librarian in the Washington School District. Most importantly Elaine taught her family, her students and her friends the joy of living.
Elaine loved to write and authored several articles both before and after her accident. She loved to read newspapers, write encouraging notes to family and friends, and hear about what her family was thinking and working on during her daily phone calls to siblings.
Elaine's accident was when she was forty years old and the second half of her life was as spectacular as the first half. Elaine continued to teach in the way she lived her entire life.
A Funeral Mass was held in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Mullen Home, Little Sisters of The Poor. The family is extremely grateful to the Little Sisters, their great staff, volunteers, and benefactors for their love and excellent care.The family suggests memorials in Elaine's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211.
There will be a celebration for all of Elaine's family and friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 81 W. Virginia Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003 at 4 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020