Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Phoenix - March 11, 1934 - May 17, 2019

Beloved wife of Bud, loving mother of Michelle (John) Conniff and Joanne (Dave) Matson, but was preceded in death by Joanne. She loved her Grandchildren, Micah and Sierra Conniff. Elaine and Bud moved from Wantagh , NY to Phoenix 40 years ago. Elaine was a Girl Scout Leader when the girls were young. She later worked for Newsday on Long Island and for the Maricopa County Juvenile Court. Bud and Elaine loved to travel and went on many cruises. She loved to crochet and read. She was active in two book clubs and a current events discussion group with the Brandeis Women.

Service: Wednesday, May 22nd at 11 AM. Best Funeral Services. 501 E Dunlap, Phoenix AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019
