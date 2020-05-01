Elaine Wallace
1930 - 2020
Elaine Wallace

Elaine Mildred Wallace passed away on April 26, 2020.

She was born on October 11, 1930 in Elgin, Illinois to the late Walden and Myrtle Henke.

Elaine married Ronald Wallace on May 21, 1951; they shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing on October 27, 2012.

She is survived by her four children Darlene White, Donna (Troy) Eakin, Dale (Norma) Wallace & Dean Wallace, siblings Cynthia Wolfe & Dennis Henke, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents Elaine was preceded in death by a grandson.

Elaine will be cremated and placed at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with Ronald. A memorial service celebrating her life is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale as long as the restrictions have been lifted.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
