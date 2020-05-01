Elaine Wallace



Elaine Mildred Wallace passed away on April 26, 2020.



She was born on October 11, 1930 in Elgin, Illinois to the late Walden and Myrtle Henke.



Elaine married Ronald Wallace on May 21, 1951; they shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing on October 27, 2012.



She is survived by her four children Darlene White, Donna (Troy) Eakin, Dale (Norma) Wallace & Dean Wallace, siblings Cynthia Wolfe & Dennis Henke, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents Elaine was preceded in death by a grandson.



Elaine will be cremated and placed at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with Ronald. A memorial service celebrating her life is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale as long as the restrictions have been lifted.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store