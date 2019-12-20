Services
Elda Mae Sandoval Gallegos


1924 - 2019
Elda Mae Sandoval Gallegos Obituary
Elda Mae Sandoval Gallegos passed away at home in Laveen, Arizona on December 16, 2019. She was born in Concho, Apache County, Arizona, on September 19, 1924. She was the daughter of Jose Jesus Sandoval and Aurora Peralta Sandoval. She married Climaco J. Gallegos, of Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, on October 8, 1944 while he was on leave from the US Army and serving in Europe.

Elda is survived by six children - John (Elizabeth), Marie (Steve), Ruben (Angela), Martha (Brian), Michael, and Margaret (Richard); fifteen grandchildren - Jennifer, James, Victoria, Elizabeth, Veronica, Christine, Ruben Jr., Johnny, Christina, Jesse, Dyana, Nick, Samuel, Andrew, and Jonathen; 36 great-grandchildren, her brother, Ray Sandoval, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Candido and sisters Angela, Barbara and Lorraine.

For all of her life, Elda was devoted to her family and faith and also worked for 20 years as a nurse's aide at St. Lukes Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all others whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 512 N. 93rd Avenue, Tolleson. Burial to follow at 1:00 PM at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, Arizona 86301. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
