Eldine Van BeersPhoenix - Eldine Van Beers (nee' Pepple), 96, of Phoenix, died peacefully at home September 26, 2020. Born in Golden Prairie, Saskatchewan, she had a long and storied life. Eldine was a nurse for many years at the Phoenix VA Hospital. She was pre-deceased by John, her husband of 44 years, and is survived by her sister, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. You may find more information at: