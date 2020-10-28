1/
Eldine (Pepple) Van Beers
Eldine Van Beers

Phoenix - Eldine Van Beers (nee' Pepple), 96, of Phoenix, died peacefully at home September 26, 2020. Born in Golden Prairie, Saskatchewan, she had a long and storied life. Eldine was a nurse for many years at the Phoenix VA Hospital. She was pre-deceased by John, her husband of 44 years, and is survived by her sister, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. You may find more information at:

https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/phoenix-az/eldine-van-beers-9383322




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
