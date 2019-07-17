Eldon Ray Lindstrom



Scottsdale - Eldon Ray Lindstrom, 66, passed to his heavenly home on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was born on November 28, 1952 in Greeley, CO to Donald and Delores (Swanson) Lindstrom. He attended all Greeley schools graduating in 1970 from Greeley Central. He then received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO. He graduated from there June 1974. Eldon married Alice Wagner at the U.S. Air Force Academy Chapel on March 25th, 1978. He then served in the Air Force from June 5, 1974 until March 14,1981. During those 8 years they lived in Omaha, Nebraska and he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. While serving there, he flew Reconnaissance RC-135s. He then started with Southwest Airlines on March 16, 1981 and they moved to Richardson, Texas. In May of 1988 they relocated to Phoenix with Southwest. He retired as a Captain from Southwest Airlines after 36 years of employment on November 27th, 2018. Eldon was a member and very actively involved at Desert Springs Bible Church for over 20 years. His passions were his faith, family and their activities, traveling, and watching major sports. Within the last three years, he developed a passion for painting and had become very good at it. He will be missed greatly by family and friends. Eldon is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Alice; daughter Sarah (Chris) Johnson, Jeremiah and Madeleine; son Nathan (Kristen) Lindstrom, Emily; son Aaron Lindstrom and son Stephen Lindstrom. All live in the Phoenix area. He is also survived by mother Delores Lindstrom, Greeley, CO; sister Cynthia Johnson, Greeley, CO, Kristen, (Robbie) Dotson, Jacqueline, Alexa, Jakob and Aiden Naples, FL, Luke Johnson, Austin, TX; sister Cheryn (Bob) Wulf, Emylee, Hannah, Alyssa and Lauryn Sussex, WI; nieces Jordan (Kyle) Van Eimeren, Kalispell, MT, Jessica and Jocelyn Gentry, Chicago, IL. Aunt Vivian (Herb) Becker, Severance, CO; cousins Jill (Todd) Belleau, Caleb and Nicole Brighton, CO; Jay (Debbie) Becker, Severance, CO; Dan (Megan) Becker, Gardner, KS. Eldon was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Rose Lindstrom, Benard and Edna Swanson, Silver Manion, all of Greeley, CO, his father Donald Lindstrom, Greeley, CO and sister Cathryn Gentry, Fort Collins, CO. Viewing will be on Thursday, July 18th from 5-7pm at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. Life celebration services will be held on July 20th, 2019 at 11:00am at Desert Springs Bible Church 16215 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85032. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019