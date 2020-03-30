|
Dr. Eleanor A. Jordan
The passing of Dr. Eleanor A. Jordan Friday, March 20, left her family and countless friends saddened at the loss of someone held so dear. Born October 28, 1932, to Ben and Lucy Clow, Eleanor was the youngest of nine children—four girls, five boys—on the family cotton farm in Laveen, Arizona. Her father nicknamed her "Tinsey," and that was the name by which she was called by her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and others familiar with the family.
Among her early achievements was one of which Eleanor had fond memories and in which she took pride. Left handed, a gifted ballplayer, and but barely fifteen, she played first base for the world champion softball team, the Holsum Maids, when they won the championship. Players were paid through gate receipts and company sponsorship, and the games were carried over radio station KOY, narrated by the popular Bill Close, and followed by an avid public in a manner not unlike that of football fans today.
At nineteen, Eleanor married Bud Barnette, a teacher and later principal in the Creighton School District. Following the birth of two splendid sons—Jim, a teacher of gifted and talented students in the Mesa District; and Chris, a land acquisition and real estate attorney-- matriculated at Phoenix Junior College and later at A.S.U. in pursuit of a B.A. in education. Upon graduation, she taught Third Grade in the Creighton District and shortly thereafter was hired to teach kindergarten in ASU's demonstration school, and while there, earned an MA. She was so well regarded by her university colleagues that cooperative arrangements were made with the University of Arizona officials enabling her to take most Ph.D. classes at ASU, but taking final classes and writing her dissertation at the U. of A. She was then contracted by the Madison School District as principal of a new school, Madison Heights. Later, she would become Assistant Superintendent in the Roosevelt District, Assistant Superintendent to Carolyn Warner in the Arizona Department of Public Education, Superintendent of Schools in Litchfield Park, Director of the gifted and talented program sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and hosted by ASU, and part owner of a private school--New Vistas-- in Chandler with her close friend, Carol Elias.
If these achievements were noteworthy, they pale in comparison to the kind feelings and love that she both gave and received in those many interactions with others wherever she went. Hers was the voice of kindness and understanding, of thoughtful consideration, of wise and patient advice. She had time always to listen to a child's concerns, and invariably found a way to give comfort. Nor was it different for colleagues or for parents who sought her help. "Whatever decisions we make, let them be in the interest of the children," she was heard to say when discipline was called for, or when organizational or curriculum changes were discussed.
In addition to her sons and Jim's wife Kriste, Eleanor is survived by five grandchildren: Jordan, Jack, Cory, Lauren, and Michael, and by her husband Bill Jordan who kept company with her for forty-seven years. She is likewise survived by friends, all of whom she held dear and whose 'best' she always found.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Phoenician Hospice, 11000 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 145, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Alternatively, a donation to contribute funds for student scholarships to New Vistas Center for Education could be made to The Institute for Better Education. Their contact phone number is (520)512-5438. Someone will guide you through making an online donation in memory of Eleanor Jordan.
A memorial for Eleanor will be scheduled at a later date. This information will be made available at an appropriate time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020