Eleanor Baldwin Higgins
July 9, 1920 - March 14, 2020
Eleanor Baldwin Higgins lived a full life and one worth celebrating. She died peacefully on March 14th, 2020, a few months before her 100th birthday.
Eleanor was born on July 9th, 1920 to Mary and Harrison Baldwin in New Haven, CT, where she spent her early years. Eleanor was the oldest child of four and was predeceased by brothers Robert H. Baldwin, David H. Baldwin, and sister Marjorie B. Godwin, who all lived into their 90's.
Eleanor's husband, Stephen P. Higgins, Jr., shared her life and love for more than 50 years, until his death in 1997. They raised their 3 girls in southeastern PA. Steve's work later took them to Northboro and Ipswich, MA. In 1972, they moved to Phoenix, AZ and, following retirement, settled at the Beatitudes Campus.
Eleanor loved her life at Beatitudes with its wonderful staff, residents, and activities. She thrived on being with people. In her 28+ years there, she spent hundreds of hours volunteering, helping in the thrift shop, doing crafts and creative projects, welcoming new residents, and attending frequent music events. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Beatitudes.
Eleanor will be remembered for her positive outlook, friendliness, sense of humor, enjoyment of music, creativity, and kindness.
Eleanor loved being with family, and her legacy will live on in daughters and spouses: Marjorie & Thomas Crenshaw, Judith & Randall Harley, Barbara & Douglas Bowen; grandchildren - Amiel Hansen, Joyce Hansen, Jeff & Melanie Crenshaw, Willy & Abby Crenshaw, Emily Crenshaw, Caroline & Jeff Forrest, Melanie & John Classe, Kelly & Brent Powers; Christopher & Nathalie Bowen, Martin & Dianne Bowen, Iver Bowen; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor loved life and will always be in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Beatitudes Campus at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully suggests donations in her memory to the Beatitudes Campus Foundation, 1610 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021-8925 or to Sage Hospice, 5111 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020