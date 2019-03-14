|
|
Eleanor Belle Smith Brewer
Tempe - November 14, 1921 - February 24, 2019
World War II Navy veteran, Eleanor "Ellie" Belle (Smith) Brewer died on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Bradford, Massachusetts, she was the only child of Daniel Currier Smith and Beulah Esther (Brown) Smith.
As a Navy Wave in World War II, she met, and married, Chief Petty Officer Cecil Olen Brewer and started a family. Once she and Cecil were empty nesters, they moved to Tempe, Arizona, and separated after 36 years. Ellie was good friends with her widowed neighbor, Frank Crandall, a friendship that would eventually blossom into love. Ellie and Frank were together until his death.
She is survived by her three children: Marilou Brewer, James Allen Brewer, and Nancy "Kali" Patrice Brewer, her grandchildren: Morgan Thoar Brewer, Cynde Patrice Allen and Jason Wayne Allen, and her great-grandchildren, Benzi Allen Griffith and Jadon Lawrence Allen.
Her memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15th, at 11:00 am, at the Tempe Mortuary.
To read her full obituary, see: http://www.tempemortuary.com/obituary/eleanor-brewer
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 14, 2019