Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Eleanor C. Henry

Eleanor C. Henry Obituary
Eleanor C. Henry

Tempe - Eleanor C. Henry age 95 beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on March 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband of over 76 years Chester, three sons Chester, Joseph and Robert and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor, a native Arizonan, grew up in the Prescott and Phoenix areas. She was an accomplished water colorist and an active member of the Phoenix Art League and the Painting Ladies of Prescott. Eleanor loved to travel, square dance, sew and bake cinnamon rolls for the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ on March 28 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020
