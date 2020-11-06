Eleanor (Mousie) Diaz
On Monday, November 2, 2020, Eleanor (Mousie) Diaz, loving Mother of 3, daughter, sister to 16, and wife passed peacefully away at age 70.
Eleanor was born on October 7, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ to Elizandro and Maria (Leyva) Moreno. She received her degree in Health Information Management from the Phoenix College in 1986 and was placed on the President's Honor List.
She worked in the medical records industry for 25 years. In 1968 she married Richard Perez and had 3 sons. In 1992 she remarried Ruben Diaz until his death 2000.
Eleanor had a passion for cooking. She was known for her famous baked beans at family gatherings. She also loved to dance to Mariachi music, as well as country music. She loved attending Diamondback baseball games. She would even travel to different stadiums to attend the games.
She was most known for her collections of angels and adorned her home with them. Her biggest pride was her family. She loved her sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, and especially her mother.
Eleanor is survived by her mother Maria Leyva, 3 sons Richard (Sagrario), Manuel (Jaime), and Alex (Yesenia) Perez, sisters Betty, Esther, Virginia, Mary, Julie, Sylvia, Delores, and Kathy. Brothers Carlos, Roque, Billy and Jesse, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Ruben, father Elizandro, stepfather Lyle, sisters Angelita and Teresa, and brothers Ramon and Anthony.
Her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit will be deeply missed.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on 3550 E. Knox Rd Phoenix, AZ 85044, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 35 in Chandler. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.