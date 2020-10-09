Eleanor Doris Allen Coup



Scottsdale - Eleanor Doris Allen Coup passed away peacefully at home with family on October 2, 2020. She was 89-years of age. Eleanor was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Ida Weinstein Allen and Herman Allen, furriers and union organizers. She attended Spalding High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Eleanor graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts and then attended graduate school at Columbia University in New York, New York, studying sociology. Eleanor thrived on education and excelled as a student. She returned to Chicago in 1955 to marry Roger Forrest Coup of Akron, Ohio, while he completed his graduate studies at the University of Chicago for the Committee on Human Development. Eleanor devoted herself to raising their three children. She volunteered extensively with the League of Women Voters' south suburban interleague committee, "The Drips," which focused on education and advocacy to protect and conserve Lake Michigan. The family moved to the Phoenix area in the late 1970s. Since moving to Scottsdale, Eleanor continued her commitment to education and advocacy with the League of Women Voters of Arizona. She was an active member and leader of the Modern Studies Group and a devoted participating member of Polio Echo, Inc. of Arizona, which supported polio survivors in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Mrs. Eleanor Coup is survived by her children: Kimberley Coup, Mark Coup (Nikki), Kevin Coup (Diane), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life is being planned at this time.









