Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Messinger's Mortuary
7601 E. Indian School Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Scottsdale - Eleanor "Elly" Marium Ferrell Fry, a long time Scottsdale resident, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2019. Elly will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Friends are invited to a celebration of life with family at her memorial service at 10:30 AM on July 3rd, 2019 at Messinger's Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Phoenix Children's Hospital or, if the spirit moves you, the re-elect Donald Trump 2020 campaign, as Elly would have a laugh knowing she could contribute one last time!
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019
