Eleanor Fry
Scottsdale - Eleanor "Elly" Marium Ferrell Fry, a long time Scottsdale resident, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2019.
Elly lived her life to the fullest beginning the day of her birth in Davenport, Iowa on December 13, 1931. As a child, Elly was a founding member of the Treehouse Gang with her big brother Don. She loved climbing trees, playing dress up with her dolls, card games, playing piano, and swimming at the Country Club pool in Davenport.
As a young woman, Elly attended Stephens College where she received her AA degree in 1951. It was while she attended school there in Columbia, Missouri that she met Donald W. Fry, the World War II veteran who would become her husband and lifelong friend. They married in 1952 in Davenport, Iowa and had Cyndie, the first of 3 girls, in Kansas City, Missouri in 1953. Kay, their second daughter, arrived in 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri. The young family then moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1959 and welcomed their youngest daughter, Leigh, in 1960. The family eventually moved to Scottsdale where Elly and Don raised their 3 daughters.
While modeling and owning her own modeling agency, Ellee Productions, was her first love, Elly had several careers that she enjoyed immensely in her life. She was a Tour Guide and Docent in Scottsdale and worked for America West Airlines where she used her travel benefits to cement her accomplished traveler status. A devout Christian, Elly spent much of her life in ministry, becoming a Stephen Minister and volunteering in prison ministry in Phoenix for many years.
Elly considered her family her greatest accomplishment, which included, along with her 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who affectionately called her Grammy. She spent much of her time traveling and visiting with them - some would even come visit her and not leave - for months or years at a time! She didn't mind when someone stayed and took great care to make her house their home. She was an amazing role model and loved each of them unconditionally - except when there were conditions!
Elly was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Frances Ferrell, brother Donal, and Donald W. Fry, her husband of 42 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Cyndie, Kay (Phil), and Leigh, along with her five grandchildren, Berry (Russell), Brandon (Jodie), Briana, Alex, and Sean, and three great grandchildren Caroline, Clara, and Sedona.
Elly will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Friends are invited to a celebration of life with family at her memorial service at 10:30 AM on July 3rd, 2019 at Messinger's Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Phoenix Children's Hospital or, if the spirit moves you, the re-elect Donald Trump 2020 campaign, as Elly would have a laugh knowing she could contribute one last time!
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019