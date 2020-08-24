1/
Eleanor Helen Fidler
1926 - 2020
Eleanor Helen Fidler

Eleanor Helen Fidler, age 93, passed away on August 24, 2020, and reunited with her husband Charles W. Fidler, who preceded her in death. She was born in Pittsfield, MA to Lawrence Nogales Tenes and Lillian Marie (Yon) Tenes, on Oct. 17, 1926.

Raised and schooled in the small community of Niskayuna, in Upstate New York, the family moved to Phoenix, AZ in December 1945. She was employed by the Phoenix Newspapers, Inc., in March 1946 and was with the company for 41 years, retiring on May 1, 1987.

Eleanor and her husband enjoyed 24 years of retirement together before his death on May 7, 2012. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence G. Tenes and a great niece, Tasha Lyn Barbour.

Survivors include two nephews, Lawrence D. Tenes, Apache Junction, AZ. and Craig P. White, Pequot Lakes, MN, two nieces, Jannette Healy, Chasta, MN, Patricia Runner, Ames, IA, seven great nephews, four great nieces and several cousins.

At her request, there will be no services. Her ashes will be interned at West Resthaven Park Cemetery, in Glendale, AZ, alongside her beloved husband. Cremation was handled by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, in Phoenix, AZ.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
August 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
